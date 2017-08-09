Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television

By Julie Miller on August 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, News, Schools, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 10-16, 2017

12 a.m. — PrimaVera Duo Cabaret Concert

1:30 a.m. — Accounting Basics: Why Use Software

2:30 a.m. — Tony Reno Gazebo Concert

4 a.m. — “Heroes All Around” Caravan Puppet Show

4:45 a.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

5 a.m. — Govt: Community Center Study and Bldg Committee July 27 meeting

6 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration July 31 meeting

6:10 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals August 2 meeting

8 a.m. — Tony Reno Gazebo Concert

9:30 a.m. — “Heroes All Around” Caravan Puppet Show

10:15 a.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

10:30 a.m. — Birding in Connecticut

11:30 a.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert

1 p.m. — Songbirds of the Northeast

2:30 p.m. — WWI Versailles and the Aftermath

4:15 p.m. — Healthy Town: Heat Kills Campaign

4:30 p.m. — Bob Button Big Band Gazebo Concert

6 p.m. — Govt: Town Council August 7 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education August 8 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission August 8 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule – Oct. 8-14
  2. Trumbull Community Television Dec. 10-16
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 22-28, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 16-22, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress