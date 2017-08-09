Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends of the Trumbull Library Meet and Greet — Thursday, Aug. 10, 3-7 p.m. Looking for a great way to support your local community? The library is hosting a Meet and Greet for the Friends of the Trumbull Library for new members and people who are interested in joining. We would be delighted to have the opportunity to speak with you about the Friends, the library, and our goals for this year. There is no obligation to stay the entire time — just come in and say hello. The library director, the Friends of the Library and members from the library Board of Trustees will be there. Light refreshments served.

Very, Very, Very Basic Internet Searching — Friday, Aug. 11, 10-11:30 a.m. This lecture-demonstration offers a starting from scratch introduction to searching the internet. Free. Register.

High School Math: Square Roots and Linear Equations — Teens. Monday, Aug. 14 and Thursday, Aug. 17, 6-7:30 p.m. Have you started your summer math packets yet? Are you confused? Local tutor Bob Prottas is here with fun help. First (of three) is on square roots and simplifying radicals (with plastic dinosaurs?). The second is on linear equations, slope-intercept form and standard form. The third on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Please bring note paper, graph paper, pencils, and a calculator. Parents welcome. Details online. Free. Register.

Medicare Basics: Understanding Enrollment — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presenter Rebecca Miller will help you understand the three enrollment periods and late penalties. Learn how to choose a plan; Medigap and drug vs. Medicare Advantage; how much to expect to pay for healthcare in retirement; and protect yourself from the costs of long term care. Free. Register.

Book Club for grades 6 and up — Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:30-6:15 p.m. August’s title is The Novice, by Taran Matharu. When blacksmith apprentice Fletcher discovers he can summon demons from another world, he must serve in the Empire’s war against the savage Orcs. Details online. First 10 registrants get copy. Discussion, snacks and activity.

Summer reading “Monopoly,” for adults, teens, and children — Continues at the main library and the branch. Includes special activities. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Bryson Lang. Family juggling act — Tuesday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Bryson Lang has entertained thousands around the world with his creative, high-energy, family friendly comedy juggling act. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Aug. 14, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3:30-4 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Drawing cartoon figures session II-B — Grades 4-5. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 11-11:45 a.m. Trumbull children are invited to the second of two cartoon workshops. Free. Register.

PC security and maintenance — Teens and adults. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Learn how to keep your computer secure, free of viruses and operating at its optimal level. Q and A after. Free. Space limited; register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.