Friends of the Trumbull Library Meet and Greet Aug. 10

Friends of the Trumbull Library Meet and Greet — Thursday, Aug. 10, 3-7 p.m. Looking for a great way to support your local community? The library is hosting a Meet and Greet for the Friends of the Trumbull Library for new members and people who are interested in joining. We would be delighted to have the opportunity to speak with you about the Friends, the library, and our goals for this year. There is no obligation to stay the entire time — just come in and say hello. The library director, the Friends of the Library and members from the library Board of Trustees will be there. Light refreshments served.