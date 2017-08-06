Suspect arrested in Daniels Farm Road home invasion

Trumbull police, with the help of a police dog, arrested a home invasion and assault suspect late Saturday night.

According to police, officers went to a Daniels Farm Road about 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a home invasion. The resident told police the suspect, later identified as Jonathan Harris, 24, of New Britain, had been banging on the door to the house, and also damaging items on the porch.

When the homeowner opened the door Harris forced his way into the house, struck the resident and bit him on the hand before fleeing.

A Trumbull police K9 tracked Harris to a nearby property, where police found him hiding near a shed. He was charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, burglary and criminal mischief. He remains in custody on $500,000 bond.

Both the resident and Harris were taken to the hospital with what police described an non-life-threatening injuries.