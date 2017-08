Trumbull Little League has announced details for its fall season, which will run from Sept. 9 through Oct. 22, and includes a full schedule of clinics and games.

Registration is now open and full details about the season can be found at trumbulllittleleague.com.

First time players must attend an in-person registration session on either Aug. 24 or Aug. 29 at the Unity Field 3/4 Press Box at Unity Park.

Please contact the league at [email protected] with questions.