Long Hill Garden Club offers Nature Nook for children

Sam Kellogg and Abby Procaccini point out their favorite part of the display, the wasp nest at the Nature Nook, a project of the Long Hill Garden Club.

The Nature Nook is the newest project of the Long Hill Garden Club. The Nook is located in the

Children’s Room of the main library. Its purpose is to inform children about nature and interest

them in the world around them.

The project is being done in conjunction with the library and the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. The club develops the display, the library will feature books on the topic and the Nature and Arts Center will present programs about the topic.

A new topic is explored every three months and the display will change monthly. Related craft

and art projects are offered, as well as activities such as scavenger hunts.

In the spring, the theme was backyard birds and included information about song birds, water

birds and owls. Nests and eggs that might be seen in Trumbull were in the Nook. This fall ‘s

topic will be trees and seeds.

In the summer months, the Nook focus is on bees and butterflies as pollinators. There is a

Monarch habitat with Monarch Butterfly caterpillars. They will spin their cocoons and turn into

butterflies at the Nature Nook. The butterflies will then be released at the Nature and Arts

Center where the garden club has established a butterfly garden and a certified Monarch Way

Station.

