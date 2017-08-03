Two more cars stolen from driveways

Trumbull police are investigating the theft of two stolen vehicles which were taken from residential driveways overnight Tuesday.

In two separate incidents residents who had left their keys inside their vehicles had the vehicles stolen as they slept. The stolen vehicles included a 2013 Mercedes E350 from Columbine Drive and a 2016 Jeep Renegade from White Tail Lane. At least one of these vehicles was left unlocked.

In addition to the vehicle thefts, police are investigating several thefts from motor vehicles that occurred during this same time period, in various neighborhoods throughout the town. Numerous residents reported that property had been stolen from inside their cars, all of which had been left unlocked while parked in their driveways.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and Confidential Tip Line at trumbull-ct.gov/police.

The Trumbull police would once again like to take this opportunity to remind all residents to always lock their vehicles and remove all valuables from view.