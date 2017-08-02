Obituary: James Dryden Maloney, 87, of Trumbull

James Dryden Maloney, 87, a resident of Trumbull, Connecticut for the past 50 years, passed on peacefully July 18, 2017.

A memorial service and celebration of his life was held at his favorite family gathering place on Emden Pond in Maine by his adoring family on July 28.

Jim was born in Kokomo, Indiana on August 9, 1929. He graduated from Riley High School in South Bend, Indiana in 1947, and continued on to receive a Business/Marketing Degree from Indiana University. He was a member of the National Guard and also a Mason.

Jim married the former Idamae Fisher on August 1, 1959 and loved her dearly for 58 years. He enjoyed square dancing for 40 years, was an avid water skier for 50 years, and especially loved antique cars. He was very proud of his 1953 Studebaker Commander convertible. He had many family ties to Studebaker throughout his life. He was a dedicated worker of the Bridgeport and later Westport, First Church of Christ Scientist, and the Mother Church in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jim had a kind and loving heart and thrived on working closely with people. He had a long career in sales beginning with pleasure boats, then later Sprague meters, and finally financial printing. He retired in his early 80’s from John S. Swift Company.

Jim is survived by his wife, Idamae Maloney; his four children, Dale Richard Maloney, Blue Judy Thompson, James Christian Maloney and Candy Sue Gibb; his 4 grandchildren, Alvah Maloney, Colrain Fragoso, David Kyler Gibb and Kelsey Mae Gibb; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gabriel, Spencer and tiny Everly.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Louise B. and Arthur D. Maloney; as well as his sisters, Marjorie Weeks and Genie Combs.

In lieu of flowers the family appreciates good thoughts and prayers. Memorial donations may be given to the New England Center and Home for Veterans in Boston, MA (nechv.org). To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com.