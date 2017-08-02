Obituary: Dennis M. Essary, 62, of Trumbull

Dennis M. Essary, 62, of Trumbull, director, digital papers for Verso Corporation, husband of Diane Essary, died July 30.

Born in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 12, 1955.

Besides his wife, survivors include his mother, Mary Kathryn Goodman Essary of Florida, three children, Kristin Essary, her husband, John Collins III and grandson, Jack of New York City, Kyle Essary of Lake Tahoe, Calif. and Matthew Essary of Trumbull, sister, Cindy Wagner and her husband, Don Wagner of Pennsylvania, and several nieces and nephews.

A life celebration will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, 4-7 p.m., Tashua Knolls Golf Club, 40 Tashua Knolls Lane, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Heart Association.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.