Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 3-9, 2017

By Julie Miller on August 2, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

Aug. 3-9, 2017

12 a.m. — Author Talk: Connecticut Made

1 a.m. — Survivor swing band gazebo concert

2:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents

4:30 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino cabaret concert

6 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 7/24 meeting

6:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/25 meeting

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 7/26 meeting

9 a.m. — Survivor swing band gazebo concert

10:45 a.m. — The Panama Canal

11:30 a.m. — Tony Reno gazebo concert

1 p.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum

2:15 p.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority

3:30 p.m. — Connecticut state parks

4:30 p.m. — Tony Reno gazebo concert

6 p.m. — Govt: Community Center study and Building Committee 7/27 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 7/31 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 8/2 meeting

11 p.m. — Connecticut state parks

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television — Sept. 17-23, 2015
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule – Oct. 8-14
  3. Trumbull Community Television Dec. 10-16
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 13-19, 2016

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Havdalah service at Compo Beach Aug. 19
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress