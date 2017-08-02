Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 3-9, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
Aug. 3-9, 2017
12 a.m. — Author Talk: Connecticut Made
1 a.m. — Survivor swing band gazebo concert
2:45 a.m. — TPAUD Survival Guide for Eighth Grade Parents
4:30 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino cabaret concert
6 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 7/24 meeting
6:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/25 meeting
8:30 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 7/26 meeting
9 a.m. — Survivor swing band gazebo concert
10:45 a.m. — The Panama Canal
11:30 a.m. — Tony Reno gazebo concert
1 p.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum
2:15 p.m. — One Man with Courage is a Majority
3:30 p.m. — Connecticut state parks
4:30 p.m. — Tony Reno gazebo concert
6 p.m. — Govt: Community Center study and Building Committee 7/27 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 7/31 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals 8/2 meeting
11 p.m. — Connecticut state parks