Trumbull Times

Cassidy, her brother and sister are available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on August 1, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Cassidy

Cassidy is a little 10-week-old female kitten. She has a brother and sister that look like her and all of them are ready for a new home. Visit these kittens and several other kittens, dogs, and cats available at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

Related posts:

  1. One-year-old Gracie is now available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  2. Slate and other dogs, cats and small animals available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  3. Neutered male cat now available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
  4. Cats, dogs, a guinea pig and two hamsters available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News, Tuesday, Aug. 1 Next Post BBB: Keep your pet healthy, safe and happy during your summer vacation
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress