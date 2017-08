Colin Csizmadia won the Casey Mack Sportsmanship Award, which is given to one camper each week at the Eagle Baseball Camp.

Mack, a former Trumbull High standout, won the Baseball Stan Musial Award for sportsmanship in 2013.

Donna McCarthy, Casey Mack’s mother, presented the trophy.

Pictured with Csizmadia are Trumbull assistant baseball coach Tim Tvardzik, Trumbull head baseball Phil Pacelli, and Trumbull assistant baseball coach Buddy Bray.