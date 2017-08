The Trumbull Babe Ruth 14U All-Star team won the New England Regional title.

Trumbull advances to play in the World Series to be held in Glen Falls (Va.) beginning Aug. 10.

Babe Ruth National pays for transportation to the World Series and coaches hotel room.

Everything else is an expense on the player and families.

Individuals or businesses willing to help can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/14ubaberuth.