Trumbull National 10U’s fall to Madison in finals

Madison scored five runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 7-1 victory over Trumbull National in the Connecticut Little League 10-year old state championship game at the Kealey Complex in Stafford Springs.

With the win, Madison advances to this weekend’s Northeast Regional in Cranston, R.I.

Trumbull National, which defeated Farmington, 12-9, yesterday to advance to the state final, was playing its fourth game in as many days.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when Madison took advantage of three Trumbull National errors and a timely two-run single by Nicholas Maynard to take a 5-0 lead.

Madison tacked on two unearned runs in the fifth, before Trumbull National got on the scoreboard in the sixth. Ryan Johnston singled, advanced to third on a Nolan Carbone single, and then scored on a throwing error.

Johnston finished with two hits.

Carbone, Vinny Lombardo and Michael Pogany also had hits.

Pogany pitched a stellar game for Trumbull National, allowing just four hits and one earned run in five innings.

Trumbull National finished with a 11-3 record in tournament play, winning the District 2 and Section 1 titles to qualify for the four-team state tournament.

“It was a great summer for the boys,” Trumbull National manager Al Carbone said. “Playing in the highly-competitive District 2 prepared them well to advance in tournament play. They represented Trumbull Little League and the town of Trumbull very nicely.”

Trumbull (2-2) 0 0 0 0 0 1 – 1 5 4

Madison (3-0) 0 0 0 5 2 x – 7 4 2

Batteries

Trumbull: Michael Pogany and James Callaghan, Ryan Johnston