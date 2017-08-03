Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Cheap date? you get dinner, we’ve got the movie — Friday, Aug. 4. Rent one/get one rental free, on the first Friday of every month. (Pizza not included).

How to buy a PC — Teens and adults. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Buying a computer is an important decision: What are the important features, the terminology, how much to spend, and more. Discover the tools to make the right choice. Free. Register.

Walkalong Glider Workshop — Adults. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Go beyond paper airplanes with gliders you can control. Pilot as you push them along on a wave of air. Become a glider aviator with this do-it-yourself workshop. Materials provided. Details online. Free. Register.

Friends of the Trumbull Library Meet and Greet — Thursday, Aug. 10, 3-7 p.m. Interested in volunteering? Please come and speak with us about the Trumbull Library System, our features and goals, and the Friends of the Library. Drop by the main library Community Room. Refreshments.

Summer reading “Monopoly,” for adults, teens, and children — Continues at the main library and the branch. Includes special activities. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Nature Nick is back — Wednesday, Aug. 9, 1-2 p.m. Who knows what animals Nick will bring on this visit? Trumbull families are invited to register for this special event. Free.

Sunshine playtime — Ages 1-3. Thursday, Aug. 10, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull children and their parent or caregiver are invited to a special play group just for them. Free. Drop in.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, Aug. 7, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Trumbull residents drop in.

Toddler yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-5. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 Trumbull children max.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 3:30-4 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Drawing cartoon figures session II-A — Grades 4-5. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 11-11:45 a.m. Trumbull children are invited to the first of two cartoon workshops. II-B on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Details online. Free. Register.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.