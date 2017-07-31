Show your colors and have some family fun at the 3rd annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Jennings Beach, 800 South Benson Road, Fairfield.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to wear colorful attire and decorate their strollers or wagons.

The 5K Run/Walk and Mile Stroll includes two designated routes: 5K Timed Race and 1 Mile Walk/Stroll, both starting at 9 a.m.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m.

A free non-competitive Children’s Race will kick off at 8:30 a.m., where every child is a winner.

In addition, Parking Lot Zumba will get you warmed up for the race at 8:45 a.m.

There will be activities for the kids, including Casey Carl’s Bubblemania, Bounce House, face painting, sensory tents, games and entertainment.

Food trucks will also be part of the festivities.

After the race, participants will receive snacks at the VIP tent.

Prizes will be awarded for Most Colorful child, adult & team, Most Dollars Raised — individual and team and for the timed race — male and female champions plus top finishers in 8 age groups.

Online registration is open until Sept. 9 or register at the event, which takes place rain or shine.

The participation fee is $35/adult and $20/child with a student price of $25.

SpectRUN sponsors include: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT, Bib Sponsor; Pediatric Healthcare Associates, Mobile Veterinary Clinic and Universal Printing, Color Sponsors; ASD Fitness Center and Strong Start Early Care & Education, Table Sponsors; Aquarion Water Company, Water Truck Sponsor and Radio Station STAR 99.9, Media Sponsor.

For information, call Jo Ann at 203.365.8522, Ext. 229, email [email protected] or visit KC-Autism.org to register online.