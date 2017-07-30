Little League: Trumbull 10s advance to state title game

The Trumbull National All-Stars defeated Farmington, 12-9, in the Connecticut Little League 10-year-old state tournament at Kealy Complex in Stafford Springs on Sunday.

With the win, Trumbull (2-1) advances to face Madison (2-0) in Monday’s state championship at 6:15 p.m. Trumbull needs to win Monday to force an if-game on Tuesday (6:15). Trumbull previously lost to Madison, 15-5, on Saturday, July 28.

The Connecticut state champion advances to the Northeast Regionals in Cranston (R.I.) starting Aug. 4.

To earn a spot in the state title game, Trumbull National scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Reliever Jack Shannon held Farmington scoreless in the sixth to seal the victory.

“The kids showed a lot of heart today,” Trumbull National manager Al Carbone said. “They knew it was ‘win or go home,’ and Farmington kept battling and battling. However, we kept our composure and then made some key plays when we needed them most.

“Madison is well-coached, and have been putting up some big offensive numbers in the state tournament; they’ve scored thirty runs in eight innings. It will be a challenge, but I know our players are excited for the opportunity to play for a state title.”

Trumbull National had jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning.

For the second straight game, Ryan Johnston led off the game with a home run.

Nolan Carbone then reached on an error and Vinny Lombardo doubled.

Michael Pogany drove home Carbone with a sacrifice fly and Lombardo scored on a RBI single by Shannon.

Farmington tied the score in the third inning after a Tanner Tedesco two-run home run.

Trumbull National regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, as Will Margolies and Kaiden Escobar each had bases-loaded, run-scoring base on balls.

Farmington responded with four runs in the fourth, knocking our Trumbull National starter Johnston, to take a 8-6 lead.

Trumbull got one run back after Carbone led off the bottom of the inning with a single and scored on a Ben Parente’s RBI fielder’s choice.

Farmington increased its lead to 9-7 on an Arie DeLuca run-scoring double.

However, Shannon escaped further damage after left-fielder Sean Haight snagged an inning-ending line drive for the third out.

Trumbull National then responded with five runs to retake the lead for good.

Nash Daly led off the inning with a walk.

After a force out, Johnston hit a run-scoring double to make it 9-8.

After Johnston reached third on a passed ball, Carbone walked and promptly stole second.

Lombardo doubled to deep left-centerfield, scoring Johnston and Carbone.

Shannon singled home Lombardo to make it 11-9, before scoring after a Farmington fielding error.

Shannon earned the win on the mound, pitching 2.2 innings of relief and allowing just two hits and one run.

Offensively for Trumbull National, Lombardo had three doubles, two RBIs and scored two runs.

Johnston went 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Shannon went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Carbone reached base three times and scored three runs.

Trumbull (2-1) 4 0 2 1 5 x – 12 9 4

Farmington (2-2) 0 1 3 4 1 0 – 9 9 2

Batteries:

Trumbull: Ryan Johnston, Jack Shannon (4) and James Callaghan, Michael Pogany.

Farmington: Matt DeFillippo, Tyler Finn (3), Ethan King (5) and Arie DeLuca.