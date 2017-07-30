Trumbull Times

Trumbull National All Stars play today at 4

By Trumbull Times on July 30, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The Trumbull National All-Stars fell to Madison, 15-5, in four innings in the Connecticut Little League 10-year state tournament at Kealy Complex in Stafford Springs.

With the loss, Trumbull falls to 1-1, while Madison at 2-0 advances to Monday’s championship.

Trumbull National will face Farmington, who defeated Jewett City, 4-3, in an elimination game today at 4.  

The Trumbull National/Farmington winner will face Madison in the state championship game on Monday at 6:15 p.m.

Trumbull scored three runs in the top of the first, as Ryan Johnston led off the game with a home run to centerfield.

Nolan Carbone and Vinny Lombardo then singled before a walk loaded the bases.

Carbone scored on a fielder’s choice and Lombardo on a walk to Nash Daly.

In the bottom of the inning, Madison exploded for 13 runs on a series of hits and Trumbull errors.

Lombardo hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to close out the scoring for Trumbull National.

Lombardo and Pogany each had two hits.

Kaiden Escobar added a double for Trumbull National.

Trumbull (1-1)  3 1 0 1 X X  -5 7 3
Madison (2-0)  (13) 2 0 X X X – 15 11 2
Batteries:
Trumbull:  Ryan Johnston (1), Sean Haight (1), Vinny Lombardo (3) and Michael Pogany.
Madison:  Christian Kells, Nicholas Maynard (2), Johnny Reh (4) and Paul Calandrelli.

