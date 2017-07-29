Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of July 26 was played on a perfect day.

The White Tees Low Gross winner was Len Szturna with an 76.

In second place was John Siano with an 82.

In third was Bill Kirkpatrick with an 84.

The winner for the Low Net (White Tees) was Jack Brennan at 55.

Carm Ragosa finished second with 62.

Art Levitan finished in third with a 62.

Frank Chudy took fourth with a 63.

John Morris had a 65 for fifth place.

Jim Costello finished sixth with a 65.

Tom Kascak had a 66 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners saw Bob Wolfe in first place with a 59.

Second place went to Bob Kilton with a 59.

Third place went to Dick Stein with 60.

Joe Puma finished in fourth place with a 62.

Fifth place went to Bob Walton with a 65.

Ron Fitzsimmons finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on the 6th hole went to Bob Walton at 4 feet 2 inches.