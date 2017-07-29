Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board golf

By Stratford Star on July 29, 2017 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board Tournament of July 26 was played on a perfect day.

The White Tees Low Gross winner was Len Szturna with an 76.

In second place was John Siano with an 82.

In third was Bill Kirkpatrick with an 84.

The winner for the Low Net (White Tees) was Jack Brennan at 55.

Carm Ragosa finished second with 62.

Art Levitan finished in third with a 62.

Frank Chudy took fourth with a 63.

John Morris had a 65 for fifth place.

Jim Costello finished sixth with a 65.

Tom Kascak had a 66 for seventh place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners saw Bob Wolfe in first place with a 59.

Second place went to Bob Kilton with a 59.

Third place went to Dick Stein with 60.

Joe Puma finished in fourth place with a 62.

Fifth place went to Bob Walton with a 65.

Ron Fitzsimmons finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on the 6th hole went to Bob Walton at 4 feet 2 inches.

Related posts:

  1. Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Board golf results
  2. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board Tournament
  3. 9-hole membership meeting April 2
  4. Ray Saksa leads Tuesday bowling

Tags:

Previous Post High School Girls Basketball League results Next Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress