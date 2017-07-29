Trumbull National 10s advance in state tourney

Trumbull National defeated Farmington, 13-3, in four innings in the Connecticut Little League 10-year State Tournament at Kealy Complex in Stafford Springs.

Trumbull scored four runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie, and then added seven in the top of the third to extend its lead to 12-1.

Michael Pogany pitched three innings for the win.

Ryan Johnston went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Pogany added two hits and drove in three runs.

Trumbull advances to play the winner of Madison/Jewett City on Saturday at 4 pm.

Trumbull (1-0) 1 4 7 1 X X – 13 8 2

Farmington (0-1) 1 0 2 0 X X – 3 7 3

Batteries:

Trumbull: Michael Pogany (W) Jack Shannon (4) and James Callaghan, Ryan Johnston.