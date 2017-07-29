Trumbull Times

Trumbull National 10s advance in state tourney

By Trumbull Times on July 29, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Trumbull National defeated Farmington, 13-3, in four innings in the Connecticut Little League 10-year State Tournament at Kealy Complex in Stafford Springs.

Trumbull scored four runs in the second inning to break a 1-1 tie, and then added seven in the top of the third to extend its lead to 12-1.

Michael Pogany pitched three innings for the  win.

Ryan Johnston went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Pogany added two hits and drove in three runs.

Trumbull advances to play the winner of Madison/Jewett City on Saturday at 4 pm.

Trumbull (1-0)  1 4 7 1 X X  – 13 8 2

Farmington (0-1)  1 0 2 0 X X – 3 7 3

Batteries:

Trumbull:  Michael Pogany (W) Jack Shannon (4) and James Callaghan, Ryan Johnston.

Related posts:

  1. Little League: Nationals advance to District 2 semis
  2. Trumbull National advances with win over rival
  3. Fairfield defeats Trumbull to earn District title
  4. Trumbull Nationals win District 2 10U championship

Tags: ,

Previous Post Curtain Call: Thrown Stone skips across generations
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress