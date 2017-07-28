Humpback whale spotted off Westport coast

A humpback whale was seen off of the coast of Westport today. This is the third consecutive year that a humpback (or humpbacks) have been seen in the Long Island Sound, according to the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Maritime Aquarium wishes to stress this:

Whales fall under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. There are federal restrictions on how closely you are allowed to approach them.

We do not want everyone in Fairfield and New Haven counties with a boat to go chasing after this animal. Humpback whales are very large animals — bigger than most people’s boats. We do not want boaters hurt and we do not want this whale to be hurt.

One of the three humpbacks that turned up in the Sound two years ago was killed “by blunt force trauma,” probably in a collision with a sailboat.

If someone on the Sound sees a whale, we strongly urge them to cut their engines or drop their sails, and just watch. Take pictures and video. Report the sighting to John Lenzycki and Dave Hudson at the Maritime Aquarium: [email protected] and [email protected]

Photo or video of the underside of the whale’s tail would be especially helpful. The pattern on the underside of every humpback’s tail is unique, and seeing it may help to identify the whale.