Trumbull Times

Humpback whale spotted off Westport coast

Maritime Aquarium urges boaters to keep a safe distance

By HAN Network on July 28, 2017 in Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

A humpback whale was seen off of the coast of Westport today. This is the third consecutive year that a humpback (or humpbacks) have been seen in the Long Island Sound, according to the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk.

The Maritime Aquarium wishes to stress this:

No related posts.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post This Week’s Movie Menu: What's on and when
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress