Build Your Own Glider at Trumbull Library

A walkalong glider workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Paper airplanes are designed to be built and tossed. Walkalong gliders are designed to let you actually pilot them as you push them along on a wave of air. Become an accomplished glider designer and aviator with this do-it-yourself workshop.

Philip Rossoni is a commercial glider pilot and has flown as a test pilot, evaluating prototype thermal detection devices for Airborne Research Associates. He volunteers in the Exhibit Hall Interpretation Department at the Museum of Science, Boston, helping museum visitors learn to fly walkalong gliders.

Rossoni is also the author of 0. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing.

This workshop is free and open to the public. All materials needed will be provided.

Register online at trumbullct-library.org or by calling the library 203-452-5197.