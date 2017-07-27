Suspects charged in gunpoint carjack attempt at Twin Brooks Park

Trumbull police have arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for a gunpoint carjacking attempt in Twin Brooks Park June 22.

According to Trumbull police, a 69-year-old man was sitting in his car in the park about 2:38 p.m. when a young male came up to his door, pulled it open and pointed a handgun at him. The male ordered the victim out of the car and began pulling on his shirt. But the elderly male refused the suspect’s demands, and the suspect gave up after the defiant victim would not surrender his car. The victim and other witnesses said the suspect fled in an older greenish/gray car in the direction of Beaches Pool.

About 20 minutes later, Fairfield police received a report of an attempted robbery on Easton Turnpike. Officers stopped an older green Honda leaving the area with two males inside. Both the driver, 19-year-old Geraldo Coelho, and the 17-year-old passenger, both of Bridgeport, were arrested after police found a BB gun in the car.

Trumbull police investigated and determined that the two youths were also responsible for the attempted Twin Brooks robbery. Coelho has since been charged with having a weapon in a vehicle and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in connection with the carjacking attempt. Bond was $50,000 for court August 8.

In addition, Coelho is facing multiple charges from Fairfield, including attempted first-degree robbery with a firearm, burglary and conspiracy charges. The other suspect in this case has also been charged, but he has not been identified because of his age.