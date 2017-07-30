Campus News

Dean’s List

Azusa Pacific University — Carolyn Lubbert, Dawn Williams

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences — Kristen Peterson, Doctor of Pharmacy, class of 2021.

Rochester Institute of Technology — Daniel Rouleau, Industrial Engineering; Lia Horyczun, Liberal Arts Exploration; Christopher Surrusco, Mechanical Engineering Technology; John Grischuk, Mechanical Engineering

Saint Joseph’s University — Kristen Frattaroli, Thomas Santilli

Degree Earned

University of Rhode Island — Mike A. Garrity received a Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies; William A. D’Amore received a Bachelor of Arts, Economics; Noah B. Levy received a Bachelor of Arts, Film Media Magna Cum Laude; Jessica E. Hayduk received a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Chayse C. Hellthaler received a Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology Magna Cum Laude

Faculty Honors

Trinity College — Trevor J. Bellows