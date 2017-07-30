Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on July 30, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Dean’s List

Azusa Pacific University — Carolyn Lubbert, Dawn Williams

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences  — Kristen Peterson, Doctor of Pharmacy, class of 2021.

Rochester Institute of Technology — Daniel Rouleau, Industrial Engineering; Lia Horyczun, Liberal Arts Exploration; Christopher Surrusco, Mechanical Engineering Technology; John Grischuk, Mechanical Engineering

Saint Joseph’s University — Kristen Frattaroli, Thomas Santilli

Degree Earned

University of Rhode Island — Mike A. Garrity received a Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies; William A. D’Amore received a Bachelor of Arts, Economics; Noah B. Levy received a Bachelor of Arts, Film Media Magna Cum Laude; Jessica E. Hayduk received a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and Bachelor of Science, Sociology; Chayse C. Hellthaler received a Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology Magna Cum Laude

Faculty Honors

Trinity College — Trevor J. Bellows

Related posts:

  1. Campus News
  2. Campus News
  3. Campus News
  4. Campus News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Spotlight listing of upcoming events Next Post Trumbull National All Stars play today at 4
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress