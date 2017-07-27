Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Trumbull Times

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

CLOSED SUNDAYS

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Teen movie and pizza night — Princess Mononoke. Grades 6 and up. Friday, July 28, 6-8 p.m. Ashitaka’s journey to break a curse puts him in the middle of a war. Along the way he meets the Mononoke-hime (spirit monster-princess). One of the 10 best Anime films. Details online. 1997. 134 min. PG-13. Register for pizza count.

Summer reading “Monopoly” — For adults, teens, and children, continues at the main library and the branch. Includes special activities. Check event calendar for upcoming events.

Children’s Events

Music Mandy — Friday, July 28, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull resident, educator, and rock star, Mandy entertains the masses every Friday in July, in the children’s area. Drop in.

Sunshine playtime — Ages 1-3. Thursday, Aug. 3, 10-10:45 a.m. Trumbull children and their parent or caregiver are invited to a special play group just for them. Free. Drop in.

Literature Comes Alive — Grades K-3. Saturday, July 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Connecting art and the written word gives new meaning to the text. Children will experience a story in a unique way through a variety of art media. Trumbull residents. Register.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, July 31, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Trumbull residents drop in.

Drop-in craft — All ages. Tuesday, Aug. 1, 3:30-4 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s room. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth-8. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.

