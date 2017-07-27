Trumbull Times

Pisces sending teams to Swim Across the Sound

Swim Across the Sound will receive once again by Trumbull Pisces.

Two relay teams from the Trumbull Pisces will be participating in St. Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound on Aug. 5.

The two relay teams each consist of two Pisces coaches and four Pisces swimmers.

The Pisces Pride team will be led by the Pisces head coach Bill Strickland. Joining him will be coach Chris Fracker, Jackie Dale, Anna Haydostian, Ryan Johnson and Julia Nevins.

Coach Colleen Carroll will lead Pisces Strong, along with coach Victoria Batchelor, Blake Asaro, Claire Kehley, Nicholas Paolella and Elizabeth Stoelzel.

The swimmers range in age from 13 to 16.

Each team will embark on a 15.5 relay style swim from Port Jefferson, New York to Captain’s Cove, Bridgeport.

These teams are working hard at training for the swim, which include weekly training sessions in the lakes in Trumbull as well the Long Island Sound.

They are also working hard in their fundraising efforts in order to meet their combined goal of $15,000. The money raised for Swim Across the Sound is used to offset the financial burden for those undergoing cancer treatments.

If you would like to contribute to their campaign, please visit the Foundation’s website: https://give.stvincents.org/marathon2017 and search by team name Pisces Strong or Pisces Strong to make an online donation.

