Legion: Stamford defeats Trumbull to advance to finals

Trumbull Post 141 lost a 4-1 decision to Stamford Post 3 in the Senior American Legion Southern Division final at Middletown’s Palmer Field on Wednesday.

Stamford (27-6) advances to play Northern Division champion West Hartford in a best-of-three series to decide the state title.

Head coach Jack McFarland’s Trumbull team finishes its season with a 28-7 record.

Blake Newcomer was the winning pitcher.

Jack Lynch took the loss.

Stamford scored three runs on four hits and an error in the bottom of the third inning. Tim Mira had a key two-run single.

Trumbull made it 3-1 in the top of the fourth.

Vin DeRubeis opened with a double and scored on Alex Rauso’s RBI double.

Lynch singled to put runners on first and third.

Newcomer got a fly ball out and a strikeout before he walked Jake Teixeira to load the bases.

A pop out to the catcher ended the threat.

Stamford added a run in the fourth inning.