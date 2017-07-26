Lavoie tops GOP ticket

There’s a new name at the top of the Republican slate of candidates for the first time in nearly a decade, as Paul S. Lavoie accepted the unanimous GOP nomination to run for first selectman in November. Four-term incumbent Timothy Herbst has opted not to run in order to focus on a run for governor in 2018.

In her nominating speech for Lavoie, finance board Chairman Elaine Hammers cited Lavoie’s qualifications and personal attributes that she said made him an ideal candidate.

“Not only has he held management positions in publicly traded and private companies, he’s actually run his own business,” she said. “Paul takes the time to listen and make everyone feel important. He’s a consensus builder. Just being around him improves my day and raises my spirit. That is what he will do for Trumbull.”

Lavoie touted the GOP ticket’s mix of incumbents and energetic newcomers in his acceptance speech. He also states his intention to continue the Republican policies of the past eight years.

“We’ve delivered eight balanced budgets, two tax decreases and an average tax increase of 1.65%,” he said. “We now have choices in dining and more options in nightlife, commercial projects have helped grow Trumbull’s commercial Grand List to 22% of the total tax base, easing the residential property tax burden on our residents.”

Lavoie also cited the implementation of full-day kindergarten, boosting the town employee pension fund, moved new hires to a defined contribution plan, and paving more than 30 miles of town roads.

For the future, Lavoie warned that Trumbull could lose $4 million in school funding from the state, in addition to having to pick up a larger share of teacher pensions under a proposal by Gov. Dannel Malloy.

“We no longer have a reliably solvent partner in the State of Connecticut, so we must prepare for the future by re-evaluating our priorities,” he said. “As First Selectman, I vow that you will be able to visit Grandma’s house for Sunday dinner without having to board a plane.”

In addition to Lavoie, Trumbull Republicans nominated incumbent Suzanne Burr Monaco to run for another term as town clerk and John Ponzio to run for town treasurer, a position he previously held from 2009 to 2015.

The rest of the GOP slate is as follows:

Board of Education: Matt Caron, Loretta Chory, Jeffrey Donofrio, Jacqueline Norcel, Marie Petitti.

Town Council: District 1 — Ennio DeVita, David Pia, Donna Seidell, Paul Verbitsky; District 2 — Edna Colucci, Kayla Scinto, Tony Scinto, Bill Scheitinger; District 3 — Mark Block, Michael London, Carl Massaro, Lori Rosasco-Schwartz; District 4 — Chris Arthur, Ted Chase, JC Cinelli, Ann Marie Evangelista, Joe Pifko.

Planning & Zoning Commission: Tony Chory, David Pruesch.

Zoning Board of Appeals: Carl Scarpelli, Richard Deecken.

Constable: James Batistelli, Victor Pioli.