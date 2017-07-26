Tesoro, Musto, Markham lead Democratic slate

Trumbull Democrats expressed confidence that their vision of a return to “a sense of community that has been eroded” would carry them to victory in November.

The party nominated a full slate of candidates July 23, with a ticket headed by Vicki Tesoro, Mary Markham and Anthony Musto running for first selectman, town clerk and town treasurer, respectively.

“We are proud of the slate of candidates we have put forward,” said Democratic Chairman Tom Kelly. “Our town needs to rebuild the sense of community that has slowly but significantly eroded over the past 8 years. We need to have discussions, and even disagreements, in a transparent way, in full view of the public without acrimony or fighting.”

Three-term Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, who is running for governor, delivered the keynote at the Democratic convention.

“Vicki, Anthony and Mary will bring better, more civil, more responsible leadership to Trumbull, and I look forward to coming back to help them knock doors in the months ahead,” he said.

Tesoro, who narrowly lost a bid for first selectman in 2015, is currently a member of the Board of Finance. She also served two terms on the Town Council where she was chosen minority leader. She has served in various volunteer roles in the school system, including PTSA Council President, and founding member of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drugs. Professionally, the 26-year Trumbull resident is an income tax professional.

“I am honored by the confidence expressed by my fellow Democrats,” Tesoro said in her acceptance speech. “Our slate of candidates truly represents Trumbull. Democrats, unaffiliated voters, and former Republican leaders are joined in our mission to make Trumbull even better and return civility to our community.”

Incumbent Town Treasurer Anthony Musto, an attorney and former state senator, was unanimously nominated for re-election. In 2015, he was the only Democrat to be elected to an executive position in town government. In addition to serving as town treasurer, Musto has served on the Trumbull Land Acquisition Committee, Pension Board, Capital Improvements Committee and Town Council.

Markham, who served as the town’s recreation director for 19 years and assistant registrar for seven years, was nominated for town clerk. She has previously served on the Executive Board of Middlebrook School’s PTA, as an advisor for Saint Theresa’s Youth Council, and treasurer of the Trumbull Democratic Town Committee.

The rest of the Democratic slate is:

Board of Education: Lucinda Timpanelli, Mike Ward, Kathleen Fearon, Julia McNamee, Mike Miller.

Board of Finance: Marty Isaac, Andy Palo, Lainie McHugh.

Town Council: District 1— Dawn Cantafio, Bill Mecca, Joseph Gerics, Scot Kerr; District 2 — Kevin Shively, Mary Beth Thornton, Thomas Whitmoyer, Keith Klain; District 3 — Cindy Katske, Jason Marsh, Eric Paulson, Michael Barker; District 4 — Lisa Valenti, Scott Wich, Ashley Guadiano, Emilio Annunziato, Bruce Elstein.

Planning & Zoning Commission 2017: Tony Silber, 2018: Tony D’Aquila.

Zoning Board of Appeals 2017: Matt Reale, 2018: Cathy Creager.

Board of Assessment Appeals: Tim Cantafio.

Constable: Raymond Baldwin, David Kayne.