Toby is an adorable, gray and white male neutered petite tiger mix kitten, about 11-months young. He is very affectionate, lovable, playful, healthy and a real sweetheart.

Toby loves the company of cats. He loves attention and has so much love to give back.

Toby is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].