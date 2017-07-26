Obituary: Arthur Spencer, 84, of Trumbull

Arthur Spencer passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 13, 2017, two weeks before his 85th birthday in Trumbull, CT.

Arthur was born to parents Sidonia Zahner and Herbert Spencer on July 26, 1932 in Grampian, PA and grew up the eighth of ten children.

Blessed with a football scholarship, Arthur was the first of his siblings to head to college. He graduated from Mount Union College with a degree in business, was captain of the Purple Raiders Football team, and President of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. It was at Mount Union he met and married his college sweetheart and homecoming queen, Nancy Lou Molnar and settled in Beaver, PA. He began his career with the New York Life Insurance Company and held various sales management positions before becoming an entrepreneur in restaurants, nursing homes, and consulting.

At their home in Windy Ghoul, Arthur and Nancy raised their four children, and provided foster care for a young lady. He built a loving and kid-friendly home that was the gathering place for all the neighborhood children. No one enjoyed the games, the football scrimmages in the front yard, the “underducks” on the swing, the ping pong and pool tournaments, the dozens of animals, and the pool more than the biggest kid, Arthur Spencer.

In 1976, he moved his family to Stowe, Vermont. With a home and business office in Vermont, Arthur traveled regularly to New York where he continued his business interests. In Stowe, he enjoyed skiing, hunting trips, listening to outdoor concerts and attending summer stock plays where he could admire his wife in her acting and singing debuts.

In 1982, Arthur moved his family closer to the metropolitan area and found a home in New Canaan, CT. He most recently lived near family in Trumbull, CT and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Norwalk, CT.

Friends and family described him as kind, supportive, humble, dedicated, and a gentleman, always! Arthur will be remembered most for his humor and positivity. Those who knew him know he’s laughing still and is only a Johnny Cash or John Denver song away. He enjoyed telling stories around bonfires, family reunions and road trips, hunting excursions, “lessons” with his grandchildren, “boxing” with his grandson, telling jokes, and loving and seeing love in every part of life. His favorite word: “precious.”

Arthur is survived by his four children: Bradley Carleton and wife Katie of Charlotte, Vermont; Callie Sue Hill formerly of Fairfield, CT; Miles Frederic Spencer of Greenwich, CT; and Elizabeth Joy Intemann and husband Marc of Trumbull, CT and six grandchildren: Alexandra Julie, Samantha Victoria, Natalie Sadonia, Emily Florence, Grayson Max and Chloe Anabelle.

He is predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Spencer. He was our #1 PopPop and Gpa and we will all miss him terribly.

The family welcomes friends to celebrate his life on his birthday. Services will be private. The family is grateful for condolences but declines flowers and donations.