Pisces trio to compete with CT Zone team

Following a CT State Age Group Championship, where the Pisces sent a dozen swimmers to Wesleyan University, the Trumbull squad had three swimmers qualify to join the CT Zones team.

The Zones team will compete at the USA Eastern Zone Long Course Championships in Richmond (Va.) starting Aug. 9.

Alexander Ivanovich, Elizabeth Stoelzel and Kristen Racicot, along with Pisces’ assistant coach Colleen Carroll will join the Connecticut State Zone Team for this championship event.

To qualify for the championships, a swimmer needs to achieve a qualifying time as set forth by USA Swimming.

“For the third season in a row, to see swimmers from the Pisces qualify for the Eastern Zones is so deserving for them with all their hard work they put in,” head coach Bill Strickland said. “And for us to be able to send three swimmers this season helped us achieve one of our season goals. I’m so proud to see Alex, Liz and Kristen represent the Pisces and Connecticut at the meet.”

Ivanovich will be making his first trip to the Eastern Zone Championship, following his outstanding performance at the CT Age Group Championships where he swam the sixth fastest 11-12 50 breaststroke time in the state this season. He also had a second qualifying time in the 50 backstroke to solidify a spot on the CT Zones team. Ivanovich’s 50 breaststroke time of 36.73 also set a new Trumbull Pisces team record.

Stoelzel will make her second trip to Eastern Zones, where she previously swam in the 2016 Long Course season. Stoelzel joins the CT Zone team after a solid performance at Age Groups, where she advanced to the finals and swam Zones qualifying times in the 100 backstroke as well as 50 freestyle events.

Racicot returns to the CT Zones team for a second time with an impressive 2017 Long Course season. At Age Group, she won the state championship for 10U 100 breaststroke and took second place in the 50 breaststroke, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle, and 200 freestyle events.

This season, Racicot made the CT Zones teams and set the Trumbull Pisces 10U team records in eight events: 50M freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 50 breaststroke, 100 breaststroke, 50 butterfly and the 100 butterfly.

Coach Carroll was selected to be the 10U CT Zones team coach for the Eastern Zones Long Course Championship. She has been coaching with the Pisces, alongside Strickland, for the past four years.

Carroll attended the University of Maine. where she competed for the Black Bears as an NCAA Division 1 swimmer in 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University and is currently pursuing her degree in nursing at Goodwin College.

Strickland said, “To also for the second season in a row send a coach from the Pisces coaching staff to be a part of the Zones staff is just as great for us. Colleen has been alongside with me helping build the Pisces to our successes for a few years. To see her get this honor also makes me so proud.”