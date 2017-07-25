Legion: Trumbull Post 141 defeats Stamford, 3-2

Trumbull Post 141 earned one more game in the Senior American Legion state tournament with a 3-2 victory over Stamford at Palmer Field in Middletown on Tuesday night.

Trumbull, now 28-6, will meet Stamford, 26-6, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Middletown.

The winner will take the Southern Division.

West Hartford defeated Avon, 6-2, to take the Northern Division.

A best-of-three series to decide the state’s representative in the Northeast Regional begins Friday night at at Palmer Field.

Trumbull handed Stamford its first loss in states, and hand to come from behind to do it.

Stamford scored two times in the second inning, with run earned off Post 141 right-hander Mike D’Agostino.

Timothy Wainwright and Michael Tufano had the run-delivering singles.

D’Agostino held Stamford to a pair of hits the rest of the way. He walked two and struck out five.

Post 141 halved its deficit in the bottom of the second inning.

Andrew Lojko singled with one out and stole second base with two.

This put him in scoring position for Danny Ruchalski, who singled him home.

Trumbull took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Alex Rauso worked Stamford starter Michael Lisinicchia for a one-out walk to get things started.

Lojko and Tony Socci had singles to load the bases.

Ruchalski and Dan Cellini drew run-scoring walks for a 3-2 lead.

D’Agostino had two strikeouts around an infield single in the third.

After a one-out error in the fourth, D’Agostino showed off his defense as he smothered Adam Stone’s ball through the box and threw to Vin DeRubeis at first for the 1-1-3 double play.

Anthony Frangiose had a two-out hit in the fifth and Hunter Semmel a one-out walk in the sixth but neither advanced a base.

D’Agostino retired the side in the seventh.