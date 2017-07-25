Trumbull 14U moves into New England Babe Ruth final

The Trumbull Babe Ruth 14U baseball defeated defeated Greater Keene (N.H.), 4-2, to earn a spot in the New England Regional Tournament championship game.

Head Coach Mike Buswell’s team will play Hingham-Hull (Mass.) for the title on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field. H-H defeated state rival Pittsfield, 4-3, in the other semifinal.

Andrew Harvey went the distance to record his second win over Greater Keene, having defeated the New Hampshire champions 4-3 in the tourney opener.

“Andrew has been the ace of this staff for two years,” Buswell said of his right-handed pitcher. “Whenever you can give him the ball rested, you feel good.”

Harvey allowed only a first-inning run to Keene, winners of three straight games.

Trumbull countered with four runs in the bottom of the inning.

“That was a great response,” Buswell said. “They put a run on the board in the first to set the tone. Jackson (Vicente) shot hops the fence for a two-run triple and (Brandon) Buda knocks him in.”

Ray Leonzi and Jack Allen worked Keene starter Liam Eliot for walks, before Vicente drove his three-bagger to the fence in right-center field for a 2-1 lead.

Buda slugged an RBI single to left and stole second.

Eliot retired two batters, but Harvey kept the rally going with a run-scoring single to center. Chase Dralle had an infield hit before an infield grounder ended the scoring.

Eliot had doubled to plate Keene’s run.

Brian Langevin walked to open the game and Marcus Soucia singled.

Michael Gutwein got his bat on the ball, but Jake Gruttadauria at shortstop started a 6-4-3 double play turned by Allen.

That left a runner on third for Eliot to pick up with his two-bagger.

New Hampshire closed within 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

Soucia led off with a single, went to second on a grounder by Gutwein to the right side and then stole third.

Eliot singled to center to bring him home.

Harvey retired the next two batters.

After Keene’s Shea Buckley began a 4-6-3 double play to erase Bagley, who had singled, they came to the plate one last time.

Joshua Smith-Castor reached on an error, but Harvey put the next three batters in the book.