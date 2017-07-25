Obituary: Wayne F. Engelman, 83, of Trumbull

Wayne F. Engelman, 83, of Trumbull, packaging engineer with Clairol of Stamford, wife of Bernadette Dorn Engelman, died July 21, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Sheboygan, Wisc., on June 30, 1934, son of the late Frederick and Dorothy Warrens Engelman; U.S. Navy veteran, Korean War.

Besides his wife, survivors include five children, Sharon Geimer, MD and her husband, Steve of Michigan, Kevin Engelman and his wife, Caryn of Minnesota, Gerilyn Pinnow and her husband, Nathan of Hawaii, Ann Card of Trumbull and Fred Engelman and his wife, Donna of Trumbull, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a cousin.

Also predeceased by a daughter, Paula Engelman and his friend, Terry Kohler.

Services: Friday, July 28, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, Trumbull. Burial will be held privately in Calvary Cemetery, Sheboygan, Wisc. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 pm.

Memorial contributions: VITAS Hospice, 99 Hawley Lane, Suite 1204, Stratford, CT 06614.