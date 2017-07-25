Obituary: James “Jimmy” P. Sottosanti Jr., 72, of Shelton

James “Jimmy” P. Sottosanti Jr., 72, of Shelton, worked in the automotive business, husband of Claire (Bonina) Sottosanti, died July 24.

Born March 2, 1945, in Stamford, son of the late James P. Sr. and Phyllis Viviano Sottosanti; U.S. Air Force, veteran Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughters, Jill Sottosanti and husband, Mark Malinovsky of Trumbull, and Melissa Sproles and husband, Christopher of Seymour, three granddaughters, sister, Carol Howard of Stamford, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Salvatore and Mary Bonina of Stamford, sister-in-law, Sally Anne Bonina of Shelton, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, July 28, 11 a.m., Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia. Calling hours: Friday, 9:30-11 a.m., before service. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Monroe.

Memorial contributions: Charity of one’s choice.