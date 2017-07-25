Trumbull 14s to play in semifinals at 4 p.m.

Trumbull Babe Ruth’s Brandon Buda tripled to break a 3-3 tie with Brattleboro (Vt.) in a 14U New England Regional Tournament quarterfinal game on Monday.

Trumbull’s 5-3 victory advances the locals to today’s 4 p.m. semifinal with Greater Keane from New Hampshire.

Keane defeated Connecticut champion Waterford, 7-2, in its quarterfinal game.

Trumbull, the host team for the regional, improved to 4-0.

Trumbull defeated New Hampshire, 4-3, in the tournament opener for both teams.

Buda’s triple to deep right-center field scored Jackson Vicente, who had led off the home fifth with a walk.

Alex Kendall came on in relief, and Ryan Teixeira lofted a sacrifice fly to right that plated Buda and gave Trumbull a 5-3 lead.

Head coach Mike Buswell’s team took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but had trouble shaking free from the never-quit boys from

Brattleboro.

Winning pitcher Ray Leonzi reached a two-base outfield error in the home first.

Jack Allen and walked and Vincente dropped a single into left field to load the bases on Brattleboro right-hander Alex Lier.

With one out, Teixeira and Christian van Zyl had back-to-back RBI singles.

Lier got a strikeout and then fielded a pop fly to end the threat.

“We had trouble putting teams away all tournament,” Buswell said. “Brattleboro wasn’t going to just go away…They kept pushing.”

Vermont made it 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Sam Griffith.

Lier reached on an error to lead off the frame, only to be forced out at second when Leonzi fielded Andrew Peloso’s comebacker and went to second.

Nick Bingham put runners on the corners with a single up the third base line.

Griffith’s line single to center scored the run.

Henry Thurber loaded the bases with a chop single that hugged the third base line.

But, Leonzi left the bags full with a strikeout and a roller to Allen at second base.

Trumbull drew that run back in the bottom of the inning, but again Brattleboro left them wanting more.

Matt Bagley led off with a walk and Chase Dralle bunted his way on base.

Sam West hit the ball to the right side, and the ball was fielded by Griffith who raced to the bag to get the out.

Bagley did a great job on his lead from third, and when Griffith turned broke for home and scored.

Thurber then denied Jake Gruttadauria of an extra swing when the Vermont catcher made an outstanding sliding catch on his foul pop toward the screen.

Leonzi drew a walk to put two aboard, but Dylan Harden hauled in Allen’s rip to center for the third out.

Brattleboro drew even in the fifth.

Allen made a fine play on Alex Bingham’s fly ball that dropped at his feet for the first out.

The defense wasn’t as solid the rest of the frame, as a pair of two-out errors placed runners on first and third.

Nick Bingham singled home one run and Griffith’s base hit produced the second.

Trumbull retired Nick Bingham trying to go to third on the play.

After Thurber opened the sixth with a single, Brattleboro’s eighth hit, Sam West came in to pitch for Trumbull.

Andrew Harvey, now playing third with the switch, had two assists as West retired six straight batters to end the game.

He struck out three.