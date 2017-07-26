Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 27-Aug. 2, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
1 a.m. — String Fling: Public school district-wide orchestral concert
2 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring choral concert
4 a.m. — Steve D’Agostino gazebo concert
5:30 a.m. — Ethical choices: The environment and modern agriculture
6:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 7/13 meeting
8 a.m. — Author talk: Connecticut made
9 a.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum
10 a.m. — The Panama Canal
11 a.m. — America: A Democracy? A Republic?
12:15 p.m. — Survivor Swing band gazebo concert
2 p.m. — Author talk: Connecticut Made
3 p.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum
4 p.m. — The Panama Canal
5 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 7/24 meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/25 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 7/26 meeting
11 p.m. — Survivor Swing band gazebo concert