Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 27-Aug. 2, 2017

By Julie Miller on July 26, 2017 in Business, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, Town Government · 0 Comments

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

July 27-Aug. 2, 2017

1 a.m. — String Fling: Public school district-wide orchestral concert

2 a.m. — Trumbull High School Spring choral concert

4 a.m. — Steve D’Agostino gazebo concert

5:30 a.m. — Ethical choices: The environment and modern agriculture

6:45 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 7/13 meeting

8 a.m. — Author talk: Connecticut made

9 a.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum

10 a.m. — The Panama Canal

11 a.m. — America: A Democracy? A Republic?

12:15 p.m. — Survivor Swing band gazebo concert

2 p.m. — Author talk: Connecticut Made

3 p.m. — An evening with P.T. Barnum

4 p.m. — The Panama Canal

5 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetlands and Watercourse Commission 7/24 meeting

7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education 7/25 meeting

9 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 7/26 meeting

11 p.m. — Survivor Swing band gazebo concert

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television — Sept. 17-23, 2015
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 7-13, 2016
  3. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Sept. 22-28, 2016
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — May 11-17, 2017

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Watch live: Trumbull vs. Hingham-Hull Final 14U New England Babe Ruth Regional Tournament
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress