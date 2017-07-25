Garden enthusiasts enjoy Nichols Garden Club Secret Garden Tour

The Secret Garden Tour, presented by the Nichols Garden Club, was held on Thursday July 13. Almost 100 visitors enjoyed a self-guided tour of five beautiful and interesting local gardens. In addition to the assortment of complimentary refreshments provided by the club members, each garden also featured a selection of botanical themed artwork created by our Trumbull public school students.

The homeowners who shared their gardens, engaged visitors with the stories of how their gardens have evolved over the years to feature mature and interesting plantings, waterfalls, vegetable gardens, rock walls and interesting garden structures.

Proceeds from the tour will benefit the Jean Demchak Horsey scholarship fund, which is presented each year to a graduating Trumbull High School senior who will go on to study the horticultural sciences.

Founded in 1980, the Nichols Garden Club fosters an appreciation of gardening within the Nichols community and we are always seeking new members who share a love of gardening. If you are interested in joining the club, contact Linda Sue at 203-463-8483 or [email protected]

You can also visit nicholsgc.org or visit us on Facebook: facebook.com/Nichols-Garden-Club-1759119327634392/.