Red Cross blood shortage continues in Connecticut

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.

After issuing the emergency call, the Red Cross has experienced a 30% increase in blood donation appointments through mid-July. About half of the appointments were scheduled by donors using the free Blood Donor App or at redcrossblood.org. Despite this improvement, blood products are still being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, so more donations are needed to meet patient needs and replenish the blood supply.

“The blood supply is like a cell phone battery, it constantly needs recharging,” said Kelly Isenor, external communications manager of the Connecticut Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives and encourage those who haven’t to consider rolling up a sleeve and give the gift of life. It only takes about an hour but can mean a lifetime for patients.”

Nearly 61,000 fewer blood donations than needed were given through the Red Cross in May and June, prompting the emergency call for donations in early July. The shortfall was the equivalent of the Red Cross not receiving any blood donations for more than four days.

How to help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

As a special thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross July 26 through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard.*

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

July 25 – Aug. 15

Fairfield County

Bridgeport

8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Congregation B’nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue

Brookfield

8/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Raymour & Flanigan, 14 Candlewood Lake Road

Danbury

7/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Brazilian Community Center, 61 Liberty Street

7/31/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hatters Town Park, 7 East Hayestown Road

8/3/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Matrix Corporate Center, 39 Old Ridgebury Road

8/7/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ethan Allen Hotel, 21 Lake Avenue Extension

8/9/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hampton Inn, 81 Newtown Road

8/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Danbury Hospital RSM, Hospital Avenue

8/10/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 119 Mill Plain Road

Fairfield

7/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 118 Jefferson St.

8/1/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

8/1/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Whole Foods, 350 Grasmere Avenue

Greenwich

7/26/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Road

Newtown

8/6/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Rose of Lima School, 40 Church Hill Road

Norwalk

7/28/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Norwalk City Hall, East Avenue

8/11/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Hospital, Maple Street

Shelton

7/28/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 19 Church Street

8/4/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 19 Church Street

8/7/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Perkin Elmer Corporation, 710 Bridgeport Avenue

8/11/2017: 8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., R.D. Scinto Towers, 2 Corporate Drive

8/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Huntington United Methodist Church, 338 Walnut Tree Hill Road

Sherman

8/5/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 15 Route Center

Stamford

8/5/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Trumbull

8/7/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Trumbull Library, 33 Quality Street

Westport

8/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westport Police Department, 50 Jesup Road

* Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at redcrossblood.org/summer. The Bullseye Design, Target and Target GiftCard are registered trademarks of Target Brands, Inc. Terms and conditions are applied to gift cards. Target is not a participating partner in or sponsor of this offer.