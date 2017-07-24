Trumbull Times

Revised 14 Babe Ruth Regional Tournament

By Trumbull Times on July 24, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

The 14 Babe Ruth Regional Tournament schedule has been condensed in order to accommodate games due to today’s cancellations.

Game Schedule for Tuesday, July 25

  1. 10 a.m. at Trumbull High varsity field – Brattleboro, VT (0-3) vs. Trumbull, CT (3-0)
  2. 10 a.m. at Unity Park – Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1)
  3. 1 p.m. at Trumbull High varsity field – North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0)
  4. 1 p.m. at Unity Park – Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1)

4 p.m. – Semifinal between winner of game 1 vs. winner of game 2 at Trumbull High School varsity field.

7 p.m. – Semifinal between winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4 at Trumbull High School varsity field.

The championship game will be played at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Trumbull High School varsity field.

