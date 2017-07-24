Trumbull National 10s win Sectional title

The Trumbull National 10-year old All Stars won the Section 1 title on Sunday, July 23, with a 9-1 victory over Hamden at Springdale Field in Stamford.

With the Sectional championship, Trumbull National advances to the four-team, double-elimination state tournament, which begins Thursday, July 27, at Kealy Field in Stafford Springs.

Trumbull National will play Farmington at 5:30 p.m., while Madison will play Jewett City at 7:30.

In the Section 1 championship game, Ryan Johnston pitched a complete-game, five-hitter with six strikeouts.

Offensively, Johnston added a double and scored two runs.

Trumbull National jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Michael Pogany led the offensive attack with two hits and four RBI.

Vinny Lombardo added two hits and three RBI.

Nolan Carbone walked twice and scored two runs.

Ben Parente played a flawless second base with six assists.

Jack Shannon had 11 putouts at first base.

Trumbull National, the District 2 champion, reached the Section 1 championship game after winning its first two sectional games.

On Wednesday, July 19, Trumbull jumped out to a 6-0 first-inning lead and held on for a 10-5 victory over Hamden, the District 4 champion.

Johnston and Shannon scattered eight hits on the mound, while both contributed two hits at the plate.

Shannon and Pogany each drove in two runs.

Nash Daly and Sebastian Perez each drove in one run.

Seven players, including Kaiden Escobar, recorded hits for Trumbull National in the victory.

The following evening, Trumbull plated eight first-inning runs on its way to a 12-8 win over Stamford American, the District 1 champion.

Shannon’s three-run double highlighted the first inning explosion.

Johnston, Carbone, Lombardo and Pogany (three RBI) each scored two runs in the victory.

On the mound, Pogany, Lombardo and Sean Haight combined to strike out 10 batters in six innings of work.

James Callaghan was solid behind the plate.

It is the second straight year that a Trumbull Little League 10-year old All-Star team has won the Section 1 championship and advanced to the state tournament (Trumbull American).