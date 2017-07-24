Lady Cadets hoop camp

Trumbull Times

Coach Chris Lindwall and the Lady Cadets basketball team will be conducting its Summer Basketball Camp at St Joseph High School in Trumbull the week of July 31-Aug. 4.

The camp will run in partnership with Connecticut Hoopsters Girls Basketball AAU Program.

The camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The camp is for girls entering grades 4-9.

The cost is $165.

The campers will be instructed by Coach Lindwall, his staff, and former and current players from St Joseph.

Go to www.cthoopsters.com and download the registration form or use the new online process.

For any additional questions please contact Coach Lindwall at 203-258-2792.

