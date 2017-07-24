Trumbull Times

Major Alexander Prezioso honored by New York Mets

By Trumbull Times on July 24, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Major Alexander Prezioso of Trumbull, a member of the New York Army National Guard, was honored for his 19 years of military service at the New York Mets vs Oakland A’s game at Citi Field on Saturday, July 22.

Prezioso, pictured with his wife Bree Ann Prezioso, was presented a flag and a special coin by New York Met Rafael Montero.

He has made military presentations at Tashua School and Frenchtown Elementary.

The UTube link can be found at NY Mets Veteran of the Game — MAJ Alexander Prezioso https://youtu.be/daow1XjWJCY

