Trumbull Times

13U, 14U Babe Ruth Regionals pushed back a day

By Trumbull Times on July 24, 2017 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

All games for today’s 13U and 14U Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament have been postponed and pushed back to tomorrow.

Trumbull 14U (3-0) now plays tomorrow night (7/25) in a single-elimination quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. vs Brattleboro, Vermont, (0-3) at Trumbull High’s varsity field.

In the other quarterfinals:

Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1) at 10 a.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1) at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0) at  4 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

The 13U New England semifinals will be held (7/25) with a single elimination format at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.).

3:30 p.m.: Pittsfield, MA vs. Keene, NH

6 p.m. Newton, MA vs. Trumbull, CT

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Revamped Eagles hope to repeat success
  2. Indoor track: Trumbull relay team sets State Open mark
  3. Volleyball: Ridgefield tops Trumbull in five sets
  4. College wrestling: Cannone wrestles back with six wins

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Gas prices accelerate statewide, nationally Next Post Fairfield County Hospice House names new executive director
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress