13U, 14U Babe Ruth Regionals pushed back a day

All games for today’s 13U and 14U Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament have been postponed and pushed back to tomorrow.
Trumbull 14U (3-0) now plays tomorrow night (7/25) in a single-elimination quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. vs Brattleboro, Vermont, (0-3) at Trumbull High’s varsity field.
In the other quarterfinals:
Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1) at 10 a.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.
Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1) at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.
North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0) at 4 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.
The 13U New England semifinals will be held (7/25) with a single elimination format at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.).
3:30 p.m.: Pittsfield, MA vs. Keene, NH
6 p.m. Newton, MA vs. Trumbull, CT