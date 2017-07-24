13U, 14U Babe Ruth Regionals pushed back a day

All games for today’s 13U and 14U Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament have been postponed and pushed back to tomorrow.

Trumbull 14U (3-0) now plays tomorrow night (7/25) in a single-elimination quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. vs Brattleboro, Vermont, (0-3) at Trumbull High’s varsity field.

In the other quarterfinals:

Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1) at 10 a.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1) at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0) at 4 p.m. at the Trumbull High varsity field.

The 13U New England semifinals will be held (7/25) with a single elimination format at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.).

3:30 p.m.: Pittsfield, MA vs. Keene, NH

6 p.m. Newton, MA vs. Trumbull, CT