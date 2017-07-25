Senior News for July and August

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Upcoming events in July

The Yale Peabody Museum and Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale — Thursday, July 27. Join us for an educational trip to the Yale Peabody Museum in New Haven. Enjoy lunch at Lenny and Joe’s Fish Tale Restaurant. Stop by the front desk for a menu. The cost of an admission ticket at the museum is $9 plus the cost of lunch. RSVP. Maximum of 14 passengers.

Lunch and movie — Friday, July 28, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Beauty and the Beast. A beautiful young woman realizes she has fallen in love with a beast who has a big, kind heart. RSVP.

AARP Safe Drivers Course — Friday, July 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. AARP members pay $15; non members pay $20. Reservations made by check only. RSVP.

Lunch & Learn — Ancestry/Genealogy program, Monday, July 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Right at Home of Greater Fairfield County will be presenting a free Ancestry/Genealogy program. A light lunch will be served after the program. RSVP.

Upcoming events in August

Free balance screening — Hosted by: Select Physical Therapy-Trumbull; Thursday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Register now for an appointment with Select Physical Therapy in Trumbull for a free balance screening to prevent falls, gain flexibility and promote your overall health. RSVP

Art workshop with Jill Nichols — Aug. 8, 15; 1-3 p.m. This painting workshop is offered to the beginner painter as well as those more advanced. Students will complete a painting from a still life after watching a demo by the instructor. Students are welcome to use their own watercolor, oil, acrylic and pastel paints. Bring brushes, palette and palette knife, rags, paper towels, garbage bag for used towels, container for water/solvent, canvas/paper and odorless solvent for oils. RSVP.

Lunch and movie — Friday, Aug. 18; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Moana an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people in this Walt Disney animated musical. Starring: Dwayne Johnson and Rachel House. RSVP.

Monthly birthday party — Friday, Aug. 25; 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our August birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Sailing and racing today’s super yachts — Ice cream social included; Wednesday, Aug. 23; 11:30 a.m. The boats, the fun, and the rewards. As told by a local sailor, Jay Kiley, owner of SYNERGY Homecare. Jay has raced all his life. He has raced all over the USA and the world. While at the University of Notre Dame, he captained the sailing team. His passion has led him to compete at all levels. For the past several years, he has been racing super yachts from 80 to 200 feet. Come and hear this sailor’s lore. After the presentation, stay for ice cream. RSVP.

Bingo — Friday, Aug. 25; 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

PlantNite — Wednesday, Aug. 30; 12:30 p.m. Build your own creative terrarium. Choose between two different layered rock terrariums. Step-by-step instructions are provided, along with fun trivia and raffle prizes. $10 members / $15 non-members (includes all supplies). RSVP.

Lunch & Learn at Bridges by EPOCH in Trumbull — Thursday, Aug. 31; 11 a.m. Join us at Bridges by EPOCH for a presentation about recognizing the difference between general memory loss and dementia. Stay for lunch and a tour. RSVP.