Police: Teens stole motorcycle, fled in stolen car

Two teens have been arrested after they allegedly conspired to steal a motorcycle at Hawley Lane Mall July 22, then fled in a stolen car.

According to police, a Cheshire resident arranged through CraigsList to sell his Honda motorcycle and arranged to meet the buyer at the shopping center. The two suspects arrived with a third male, who rode off on the motorcycle. Police have not been able to locate or identify the third suspect.

The remaining two males, both 17 years old, then fled in a 2009 Honda Accord, which was later determined to be stolen from Waterbury. Officers located the vehicle in a local parking lot, and soon apprehended the suspects, who had fled on foot. Stratford police, aided by several witnesses, assisted in finding and catching the suspects.

The Honda motorcycle has not been recovered. It was valued at $3,000.

The teens have been charged with third-degree larceny and sixth-degree larceny and both were referred to juvenile court in Bridgeport.

Police warned residents to use caution when making online transactions using sites like CraigsList. Websites that connect buyers and sellers typically only entail minimal exchange of identification, and several recent thefts have been reported when these sales meetings were conducted at a public location.