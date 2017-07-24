Obituary: James Vincent Marino Jr., 83, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull

James Vincent Marino Jr., 83, of Shelton, formerly of Trumbull, a retired regional claims manager with the Hartford Insurance Company, husband of Janet Cook Marino, died July 22, at home.

Born on Sept. 6, 1933, in Bridgeport, son of the late James and Olga Voccola Marino Sr., and grew up in Milford.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughters, Joy Marino and her husband, Robert Sardaro of Trumbull and Jill Marino and her husband, Michael Shandrowski of Stratford, two grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Rosalie Pauciello of Bridgeport and Lynda Cook of Trumbull, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, Ronald J. Marino Sr.

Services: Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 200 Shelton Road, Trumbull. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, July 26, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent’s Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606.