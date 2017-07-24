Park Avenue Medical Center offers support groups

Park Avenue Medical Center, 5520 Park Ave., in Trumbull, has announced the following support groups. For more information, call 203-337-8660

Support group for young(er) women with cancer (all types) — A free group open to any female under the age of 55 with any diagnosis of cancer, either newly diagnosed, in treatment, or out of treatment. Topics range from balancing career and diagnosis, stress management and coping, marriage and family life, etc. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD RSVP required: [email protected] or call.

LMD support group — For anyone living with metastatic disease. All ages and stages of treatment are welcome. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. RSVP required: [email protected] or call.

Parenting through cancer in the home — Finding support and help for the additional challenges of parenting that occur when a parent has cancer. Open to parents with minor children, including couples, single parents, grandparents and anyone who shares the primary care giving of children. Facilitated by Mary Jo Vasquez, PhD. RSVP required: [email protected] or call.

Living beyond cancer group — A support group for all adults who have transitioned to post-treatment. This group will focus on longer-term issues related to cancer survivors. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at [email protected]

Men’s group — A support group for men diagnosed with cancer. Open to all men either currently in treatment or post- treatment. Discussing issues relevant to men who have been diagnosed with cancer. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at [email protected]

Support for caregivers of those with cancer — Open to all who are providing care or support to a loved one (18+) with cancer. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at [email protected]

Three part women’s series for women post cancer treatment — The series is for women wanting to discuss topics related to growth that has come from their cancer experience and to connect with others. Join for one or all three of these topics. Inquire or RSVP to Marni Amsellem, Ph.D. at [email protected]