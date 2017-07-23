Trumbull 13U Babe Ruth stars advance at Regionals

Trumbull posted its second consecutive by-rule five-inning victory at the 13U Babe Ruth New England Regional Tournament at Bullens Field in Westfield (Mass.) on Sunday.

Trumbull’s 11-0 victory over Suburban (Vt.) earns the locals a semifinal game with Trumbull either Newton (Mass.) or Tri-County (Maine) on Monday at 6 p.m. at Bullens Field.

Mitch Russo earned the victory, striking out six and also contributed a single at the plate.

Luke Masiuk and Grayson DeFelice both went 2-for-2 at the plate.

Johnny Bova scored three runs and pitched the final inning of scoreless relief.

Suburban, VT 000-00 0 4 1

Trumbull, CT 233-3x 11 11 2

Records- Suburban, VT- 0-4, Trumbull, CT- 4-0

Batteries- Suburban, VT- Beauore (L), Guy (4), and Guy

Trumbull, CT- Mitch Russo (W, 1-0), Johnny Bova (5), and Dylan Moran